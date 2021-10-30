Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $47,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $1,013,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 309,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,733,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,225 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARE opened at $204.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.72. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

