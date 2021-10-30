Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

