Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter.
Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.47. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $37.51.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
