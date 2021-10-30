ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ALLETE has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.