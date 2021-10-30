Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 45,857 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 186.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,857 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

