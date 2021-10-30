Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $195,221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $9,769,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $4,331,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $2,018,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $177.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

