Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 350,000 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.88% of TPG Pace Beneficial II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $10,080,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $585,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $7,560,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth $17,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

YTPG stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.