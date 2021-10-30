Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,755 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after buying an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,312.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 103,177 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,251.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

