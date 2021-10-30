Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 48,608 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 59.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in TELUS by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

