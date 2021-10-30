Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 66,597 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,597 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Envista worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Envista by 499.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $39.10 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

