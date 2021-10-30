Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 276,936 Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 276,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.72% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

FREE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $467.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.43 and a beta of 0.29. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.