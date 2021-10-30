Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,803 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Radian Group worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 496,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 148,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth $247,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

