Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Terex worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Terex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Terex by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.