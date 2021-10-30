Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of ManTech International worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 108.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,395 in the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $86.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.71.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

