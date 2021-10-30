Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of ModivCare worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,957,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,889,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,008,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $162.77 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average is $165.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.