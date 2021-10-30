Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,224 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $118.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

