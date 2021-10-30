Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,590 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 53.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $85.54 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.