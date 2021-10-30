Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of argenx by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $301.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.04. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $245.91 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.