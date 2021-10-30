Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 359.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,672,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

