Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 379.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $261.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $193.62 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

