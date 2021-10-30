Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.