Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Graham worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Graham by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graham by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $585.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.14. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

