Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 253.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,337 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UGI opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

