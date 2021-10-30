Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,079 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 892,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $501,244,000 after acquiring an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.