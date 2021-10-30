Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 426.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of United States Cellular worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in United States Cellular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in United States Cellular by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE USM opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.