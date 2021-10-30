Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA opened at $52.08 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $862,507.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

