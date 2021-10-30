Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279,053 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

VIPS opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

