Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CQP. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last three months.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 204.24%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 109.47%.

CQP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

