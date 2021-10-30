Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 121.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Magellan Health worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 1,757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,829 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Magellan Health by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 917,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,445,000 after purchasing an additional 159,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 721,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.41.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.