Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 16,931 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8,892.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

