Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.50% of Alpha Teknova as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $396,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $1,424,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of TKNO stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.32. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

