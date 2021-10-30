Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,092,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 2.98% of S&W Seed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&W Seed by 53.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $4.29 on Friday. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

