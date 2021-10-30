Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 38,391 Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after acquiring an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

