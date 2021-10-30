Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 691.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,444 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

