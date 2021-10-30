Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 145.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 39.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $401.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

