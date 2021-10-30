Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 121,734 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,734 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Domtar worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Domtar during the second quarter worth $3,187,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $6,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UFS opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

