Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,801 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,801 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of Quidel worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth $1,888,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $132.77 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $288.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

