Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 28,962 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,962 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Installed Building Products worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

