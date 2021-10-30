Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,861 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Financial Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $136.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.89 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.41.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

