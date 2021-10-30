Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,399 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

