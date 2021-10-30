Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,932 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of Integer worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $90.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $56.62 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other Integer news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $233,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

