Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 150,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHPI opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter worth $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

