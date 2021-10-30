Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,289,000 after buying an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after buying an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,368,000 after buying an additional 671,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

