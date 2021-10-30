AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $189,319.13 and $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

