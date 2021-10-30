Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Alphatec worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 43.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Alphatec stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

