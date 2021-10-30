Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $12.75. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 33,409 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUSF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.83%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

