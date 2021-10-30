Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $60,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 56.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 54.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

Shares of AIMC opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.13. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

