Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 1,293,400 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 4.11% of Recro Pharma worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 991.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,269,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,145,000. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,170,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Recro Pharma by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 488,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. William Blair began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.16. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

