Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 35,180 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 140.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,180 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Poshmark worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $24.33 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

