Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 41,380 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,718,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.34.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

