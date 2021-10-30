Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 55,000 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Berkeley Lights worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.76. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

